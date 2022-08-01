Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Price Target Cut to C$20.00

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Get Rating) (NYSE:CPG) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CPG. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank raised Crescent Point Energy from a sector perform rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$11.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crescent Point Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$13.35.

Crescent Point Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CPG opened at C$10.13 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$10.27 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.37. Crescent Point Energy has a one year low of C$3.67 and a one year high of C$13.74. The company has a market cap of C$5.75 billion and a PE ratio of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Crescent Point Energy Increases Dividend

Crescent Point Energy ( TSE:CPG Get Rating ) (NYSE:CPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.41 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$978.40 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crescent Point Energy will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is currently 2.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crescent Point Energy

In other Crescent Point Energy news, Senior Officer Mark Gordon Eade sold 13,977 shares of Crescent Point Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.59, for a total value of C$189,947.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,203,767.99.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

