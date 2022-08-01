Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors lowered its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CCI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter worth about $14,766,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter valued at about $296,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

Crown Castle International Price Performance

CCI opened at $180.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $78.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.75 and a beta of 0.58. Crown Castle International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $153.70 and a fifty-two week high of $209.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $174.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Crown Castle International Announces Dividend

Crown Castle International ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 22.91%. Crown Castle International’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is currently 165.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Crown Castle International from $206.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Crown Castle International from $183.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Crown Castle International to $213.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Crown Castle International from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown Castle International

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $173.60 per share, for a total transaction of $121,346.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,040.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $173.60 per share, for a total transaction of $121,346.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,040.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $185,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,606.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Crown Castle International

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.