Cryptex Finance Price Down 0.8% This Week (CTX)

Cryptex Finance (CTX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 1st. One Cryptex Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.21 or 0.00018324 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cryptex Finance has a total market capitalization of $14.12 million and $2.39 million worth of Cryptex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cryptex Finance has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,000.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004352 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004346 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004453 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003848 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002223 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.46 or 0.00132420 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00032541 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004335 BTC.

Cryptex Finance Coin Profile

Cryptex Finance (CRYPTO:CTX) is a coin. It launched on April 6th, 2021. Cryptex Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,350,912 coins. Cryptex Finance’s official Twitter account is @cryptexfinance. The Reddit community for Cryptex Finance is https://reddit.com/r/TotalCryptoMarketCap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cryptex Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptex is focused on building innovative, open-source financial solutions for the global Crypto community. Using Ethereum’s smart contract system, Cryptex is able to create decentralized financial solutions such as Total Crypto Market Cap Token, TCAP and many others. CTX is a governance token that powers and secures the Cryptex protocol. Holders of CTX can vote on protocol upgrades for TCAP as well as all future products within the Cryptex ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptex Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptex Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptex Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

