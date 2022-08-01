Crypto Kombat (KOMBAT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $135.00

Crypto Kombat (KOMBAT) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. Crypto Kombat has a total market capitalization of $44,615.02 and $135.00 worth of Crypto Kombat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Crypto Kombat has traded 25.7% higher against the US dollar. One Crypto Kombat coin can now be bought for about $4.41 or 0.00019224 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004356 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $143.87 or 0.00626560 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001628 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002207 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00016617 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001771 BTC.
Crypto Kombat Profile
Crypto Kombat’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,107 coins. Crypto Kombat’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Crypto Kombat
