CryptoBlades (SKILL) Price Hits $1.82 on Exchanges

CryptoBlades (SKILL) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. Over the last seven days, CryptoBlades has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One CryptoBlades coin can now be purchased for about $1.82 or 0.00007967 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoBlades has a market cap of $1.59 million and $734,765.00 worth of CryptoBlades was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004374 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.40 or 0.00626978 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00015907 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001783 BTC.

About CryptoBlades

CryptoBlades’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 873,922 coins. CryptoBlades’ official Twitter account is @bladescrypto.

Buying and Selling CryptoBlades

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoBlades directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoBlades should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoBlades using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

