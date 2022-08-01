CryptoBlades (SKILL) Price Hits $1.82 on Exchanges

CryptoBlades (SKILL) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. Over the last seven days, CryptoBlades has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One CryptoBlades coin can now be purchased for about $1.82 or 0.00007967 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoBlades has a market cap of $1.59 million and $734,765.00 worth of CryptoBlades was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004374 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.40 or 0.00626978 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001617 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002221 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00015907 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001783 BTC.
About CryptoBlades
CryptoBlades’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 873,922 coins. CryptoBlades’ official Twitter account is @bladescrypto.
