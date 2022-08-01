Crypton Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $129,005.00 (CRP)

Crypton (CRP) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 1st. In the last seven days, Crypton has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Crypton coin can currently be bought for $0.61 or 0.00002618 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Crypton has a total market cap of $4.11 million and approximately $129,005.00 worth of Crypton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004304 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004303 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $141.00 or 0.00605113 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,300.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004300 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Crypton Coin Profile

Crypton (CRP) is a coin. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2017. Crypton’s total supply is 6,759,263 coins. Crypton’s official website is u.is. Crypton’s official Twitter account is @cranepay_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Crypton Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CranePay [CRP] is a cryptocurrency, which is a direct descendant of Bitcoin and based on the ideas of decentralized P2P networks from Satoshi Nakamoto. The main objective of CranePay [CRP] is to return the direct purpose of using cryptocurrency as a payment system in which the guarantor of transactions (third party) is the program code. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

