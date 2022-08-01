Crystal Rock Capital Management Purchases 2,340 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Crystal Rock Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,015 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the quarter. Marriott International accounts for 3.1% of Crystal Rock Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Crystal Rock Capital Management’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $4,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $26,593,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $6,915,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 100.1% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $526,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 30,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,969,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total transaction of $367,438.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,671.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Marriott International Trading Down 0.1 %

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI raised Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays started coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. Cowen lowered their target price on Marriott International to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Marriott International from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.67.

Shares of MAR stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $158.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,448,487. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.91. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.58 and a 52 week high of $195.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $51.94 billion, a PE ratio of 35.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.63.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.30. Marriott International had a return on equity of 116.74% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 81.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 26.61%.

Marriott International Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

