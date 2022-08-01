CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.70-$1.76 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CTO. Raymond James began coverage on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research set a $24.00 price target on CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet cut CTO Realty Growth from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Jonestrading upped their price target on CTO Realty Growth from $25.00 to $26.67 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised CTO Realty Growth from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $24.40.

Shares of CTO traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.49. 3,735 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,817. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.03 million, a P/E ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.76. CTO Realty Growth has a 52 week low of $17.43 and a 52 week high of $22.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.05.

CTO Realty Growth ( NYSE:CTO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.42). CTO Realty Growth had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 35.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CTO Realty Growth will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a $0.3733 dividend. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. CTO Realty Growth’s payout ratio is presently 116.71%.

In related news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 7,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.86 per share, with a total value of $130,895.94. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 887,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,850,214.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 7,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.86 per share, with a total value of $130,895.94. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 887,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,850,214.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Brokaw purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.40 per share, with a total value of $60,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,416.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 34,006 shares of company stock valued at $643,214. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CTO Realty Growth by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 285,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,937,000 after buying an additional 7,363 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in CTO Realty Growth by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 163,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,823,000 after buying an additional 43,961 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in CTO Realty Growth by 166.6% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 81,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,402,000 after buying an additional 50,903 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in CTO Realty Growth by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,989,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 69.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 9,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

