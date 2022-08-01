Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Holdings Lifted by SFE Investment Counsel

SFE Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 150.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,963 shares during the period. Cummins comprises about 1.3% of SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Cummins were worth $5,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on CMI shares. StockNews.com raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $238.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cummins from $205.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.90.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $221.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $31.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $201.46 and its 200-day moving average is $205.88. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $184.27 and a one year high of $247.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 17.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total transaction of $311,407.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,842 shares in the company, valued at $966,560.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total transaction of $311,407.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,842 shares in the company, valued at $966,560.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.34, for a total value of $1,021,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,340,550.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,310 shares of company stock worth $2,306,857. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also

