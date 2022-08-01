CumRocket (CUMMIES) One Day Volume Hits $39,698.00

CumRocket (CUMMIES) traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 1st. During the last seven days, CumRocket has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar. One CumRocket coin can currently be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. CumRocket has a total market cap of $2.67 million and approximately $39,698.00 worth of CumRocket was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004360 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $144.21 or 0.00625815 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001627 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002210 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00016657 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001767 BTC.
CumRocket Coin Profile
CumRocket’s total supply is 1,320,428,309 coins. CumRocket’s official Twitter account is @CumRocketCrypto.
CumRocket Coin Trading
