Curecoin (CURE) Market Cap Hits $353,768.97

Curecoin (CURE) traded down 30.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. During the last week, Curecoin has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. One Curecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0129 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Curecoin has a total market cap of $353,768.97 and approximately $146.00 worth of Curecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Curecoin Profile

CURE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Curecoin’s total supply is 27,414,699 coins. Curecoin’s official Twitter account is @CureCoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Curecoin is /r/curecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Curecoin’s official website is curecoin.net.

Buying and Selling Curecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Curecoin is a PoW PoS hybrid altcoin that allows both ASIC mining and CPU & GPU mining to play a part in creating coins – as they call it mining and folding. The added benefit behind the coin is that computer power is used to test protein folding and create a valuable scientific knowledge base. Block halving occurs every million blocks and the block time is 60 seconds. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Curecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

