CVS Group (LON:CVSG) Price Target Cut to GBX 2,370 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

CVS Group (LON:CVSG – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,900 ($34.94) to GBX 2,370 ($28.55) in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on CVS Group from GBX 3,000 ($36.14) to GBX 2,200 ($26.51) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

CVS Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of LON:CVSG opened at GBX 1,719 ($20.71) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 4,775.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.16. CVS Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,512 ($18.22) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,835 ($34.16). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,671.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,731.85.

CVS Group Company Profile

CVS Group plc engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Online Retail. It operates animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses. The company also provides pet cremation and clinical waste services for veterinary practices.

