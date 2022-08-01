CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by SFE Investment Counsel

SFE Investment Counsel reduced its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,260 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 128.3% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 123.0% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 310 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS stock opened at $95.68 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.07. The stock has a market cap of $125.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.75. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $79.33 and a twelve month high of $111.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. Research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 36.54%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CVS. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.05.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

