D.B. Root & Company LLC Acquires 4,659 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,460 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,659 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at $198,000. Essex LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 15.7% in the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 46,017 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after buying an additional 6,233 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 11.6% in the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 24.0% in the first quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greystone Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 78,548 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,188,000 after buying an additional 18,364 shares in the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Starbucks from $76.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wedbush downgraded Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Starbucks from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

Starbucks Stock Performance

In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 72,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 137,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SBUX stock opened at $84.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.95. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $122.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.71 and a 200-day moving average of $83.39.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.55%.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

