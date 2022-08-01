D.B. Root & Company LLC Buys 174,520 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 100.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 348,343 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174,520 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises 7.0% of D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $18,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Towercrest Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 421,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 163.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 180,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,518,000 after purchasing an additional 17,627 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

SCHX stock opened at $48.75 on Monday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $43.02 and a 12-month high of $57.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.82.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.