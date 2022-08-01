Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Holdings Reduced by Washington Trust Advisors Inc.

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 41.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the first quarter worth $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Danaher during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,171,529.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,571.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Danaher Stock Performance

DHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Cowen cut their target price on Danaher to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $301.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.17.

Danaher stock opened at $291.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.86. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $233.71 and a 52-week high of $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $258.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.12.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 11.78%.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.