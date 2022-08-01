Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Aspiriant LLC

Aspiriant LLC reduced its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,871 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Americana Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 204.9% in the 1st quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 6,271 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 4,214 shares in the last quarter. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd raised its position in Danaher by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd now owns 10,994 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Danaher by 80.3% during the first quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 57.1% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 924,324 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $271,132,000 after purchasing an additional 335,804 shares during the period. Finally, Aire Advisors LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 57.0% in the first quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Performance

DHR traded down $0.83 on Monday, hitting $290.64. 42,816 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,776,662. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $258.64 and a 200-day moving average of $268.12. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $233.71 and a 12-month high of $333.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.42 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.86.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on DHR. UBS Group upped their target price on Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Danaher from $301.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.17.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

