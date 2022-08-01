Daqo New Energy (DQ) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $6.46 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Daqo New Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE DQ opened at $64.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.30. Daqo New Energy has a 52 week low of $32.20 and a 52 week high of $81.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.26.

Daqo New Energy declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DQ. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 268,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,097,000 after buying an additional 117,220 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 281,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,641,000 after purchasing an additional 101,381 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 161,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,684,000 after purchasing an additional 65,361 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Daqo New Energy by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 603,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,957,000 after buying an additional 57,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Daqo New Energy by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 573,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,703,000 after buying an additional 48,339 shares in the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Daqo New Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price target on Daqo New Energy from $47.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Daqo New Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com raised Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.82.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

