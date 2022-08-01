Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) PT Lowered to €46.50 at Berenberg Bank

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Berenberg Bank from €50.00 ($51.02) to €46.50 ($47.45) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

DASTY has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Dassault Systèmes from €48.00 ($48.98) to €43.00 ($43.88) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Dassault Systèmes from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Dassault Systèmes from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Dassault Systèmes from €50.00 ($51.02) to €45.00 ($45.92) in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dassault Systèmes presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.50.

DASTY opened at $42.84 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Dassault Systèmes has a twelve month low of $34.55 and a twelve month high of $64.00. The firm has a market cap of $57.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.20, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.1479 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Dassault Systèmes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.43%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DASTY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dassault Systèmes in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dassault Systèmes in the fourth quarter valued at about $197,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 4.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dassault Systèmes in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,229,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 14.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

