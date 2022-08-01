Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS) Short Interest Down 25.0% in July

Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,500 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the June 30th total of 152,700 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 398,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Datasea Trading Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ:DTSS traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,853. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $35.27 million, a PE ratio of -5.58 and a beta of -0.10. Datasea has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $3.65.

Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.64 million during the quarter. Datasea had a negative net margin of 36.74% and a negative return on equity of 153.88%.

About Datasea

Datasea Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides smart security solutions in the People's Republic of China. It develops big data security and smart 3D security platforms, safe campus security systems, scenic area security systems, and public community security systems, as well as epidemic system.

Featured Stories

