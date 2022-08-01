Davis R M Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Davis R M Inc. raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,237 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,412 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EPD. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 50,531 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $1,122,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 726,179 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,946,000 after acquiring an additional 16,241 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 16,550 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Enterprise Products Partners

In other news, Director Carin Marcy Barth acquired 19,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.64 per share, with a total value of $450,342.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,342. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 1.2 %

EPD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.63.

Shares of EPD opened at $26.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $58.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.84. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $28.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.38.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.47 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.11%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 91.35%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

