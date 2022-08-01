Davis R M Inc. Has $2.04 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Davis R M Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cassaday & Co Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFA stock opened at $65.72 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.67. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $59.54 and a 52 week high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

