Davis R M Inc. Has $898,000 Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Davis R M Inc. lessened its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 126.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APD opened at $248.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.81. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $216.24 and a one year high of $316.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $240.51 and its 200-day moving average is $244.73.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 19.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 64.54%.

Several analysts have recently commented on APD shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $272.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.33.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

