Davis R M Inc. Raises Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Davis R M Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $4,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 238.1% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Up 1.3 %

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $458.63 on Monday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $400.05 and a 1 year high of $533.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $432.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $460.46.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

