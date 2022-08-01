Davis R M Inc. Sells 1,319 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Davis R M Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,296 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,319 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $2,080,248,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 331,347,190 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,064,379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,936,922 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Intel by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,117,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $9,121,530,000 after buying an additional 6,279,484 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $214,503,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 112.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,616,258 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $340,737,000 after buying an additional 3,500,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INTC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Intel from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Intel from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $30.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.54.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of Intel stock opened at $36.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.69. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $35.24 and a 12 month high of $56.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Intel’s payout ratio is 31.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.