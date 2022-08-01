DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Issues Earnings Results

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.19, RTT News reports. DaVita had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 78.24%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. DaVita updated its FY22 guidance to $7.50-8.50 EPS.

DaVita Price Performance

Shares of DVA stock traded up $0.69 on Monday, reaching $84.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,260,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,582. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.08. DaVita has a 1 year low of $74.97 and a 1 year high of $136.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.17.

Get DaVita alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DVA. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of DaVita from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of DaVita from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

Insider Activity at DaVita

Institutional Trading of DaVita

In related news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 2,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total value of $226,014.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, COO Michael David Staffieri purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,554,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,190 shares in the company, valued at $4,754,463. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 2,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total value of $226,014.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in DaVita by 1.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 368,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,720,000 after buying an additional 4,524 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in DaVita by 54.2% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 323,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,543,000 after buying an additional 113,560 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in DaVita by 266.1% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 239,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,193,000 after buying an additional 173,878 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in DaVita by 2.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 150,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,985,000 after buying an additional 3,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in DaVita by 26.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,602,000 after buying an additional 26,723 shares during the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DaVita

(Get Rating)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.