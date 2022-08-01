DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.50-8.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.84.

DaVita Stock Performance

DVA stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $84.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,260,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,582. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.08. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.17. DaVita has a 52-week low of $74.97 and a 52-week high of $136.48.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 78.24% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DaVita will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

Several analysts have weighed in on DVA shares. StockNews.com downgraded DaVita from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on DaVita from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on DaVita from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $122.00.

In other DaVita news, COO Michael David Staffieri purchased 20,000 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.70 per share, with a total value of $1,554,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 61,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,754,463. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 2,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total value of $226,014.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael David Staffieri acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.70 per share, with a total value of $1,554,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 61,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,754,463. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DaVita

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in DaVita by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its stake in DaVita by 585.7% during the 1st quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 62,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,112,000 after buying an additional 53,708 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in DaVita by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in DaVita by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in DaVita by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 323,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,543,000 after buying an additional 113,560 shares in the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

