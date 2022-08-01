DDD Partners LLC Acquires 146 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

DDD Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,445 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.1% of DDD Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 17 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $116.64 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.21 and a 1-year high of $152.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $26.24 by ($25.03). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $27.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $98,082.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,732,301. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $98,082.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,732,301. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,269 shares of company stock worth $12,792,226 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Alphabet from $157.50 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $140.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen lowered their price target on Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.71.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.