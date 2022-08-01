Deeper Network (DPR) Trading 0.4% Lower This Week

Deeper Network (DPR) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 1st. In the last seven days, Deeper Network has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. Deeper Network has a market cap of $29.45 million and $1.25 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Deeper Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0236 or 0.00000103 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Deeper Network alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004348 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.45 or 0.00627966 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00016967 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Deeper Network Coin Profile

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,248,593,687 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network.

Deeper Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deeper Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deeper Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Deeper Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Deeper Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Deeper Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.