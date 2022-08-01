Deeper Network (DPR) Trading 0.4% Lower This Week

Deeper Network (DPR) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 1st. In the last seven days, Deeper Network has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. Deeper Network has a market cap of $29.45 million and $1.25 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Deeper Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0236 or 0.00000103 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004348 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.45 or 0.00627966 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001639 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002206 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00016967 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001772 BTC.
Deeper Network Coin Profile
Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,248,593,687 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network.
Deeper Network Coin Trading
