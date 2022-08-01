Dego Finance (DEGO) Market Capitalization Tops $20.05 Million

Dego Finance (DEGO) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. One Dego Finance coin can now be bought for about $2.33 or 0.00010038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Dego Finance has traded 23.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dego Finance has a market capitalization of $20.05 million and approximately $11.41 million worth of Dego Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,209.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004308 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004307 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003926 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004409 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002203 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.67 or 0.00132127 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00032984 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004297 BTC.

Dego Finance Profile

Dego Finance (CRYPTO:DEGO) is a coin. It was first traded on September 12th, 2020. Dego Finance’s total supply is 8,607,383 coins. Dego Finance’s official Twitter account is @dego_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dego Finance’s official website is dego.finance.

Dego Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DEGO adopts a modular combination design concept. Modularity refers to the combination of various elements of the product to form a subsystem with specific functions. We combine this subsystem as a universal module with other modules to create a new system with multiple functions and performance. In short words, each product can be regarded as a module. After a combination of different modules, a new product comes out, thereby achieving the effect of 1+1>2. LEGO bricks are the best example and inspiration for those modules. Every brick is plain and ordinary, but it generates endless possibilities when putting together. DEGO equals to LEGO in the DeFi world. Each DeFi protocol as a brick, It could be the stable coin(DAI), flash Loans(Aave, Compound), DEX exchanges(Uniswap and Balancer), derivatives( Synthetix), insurances (Nexus Mutual). Around these underlying protocols, we will build a new dapp to enhance the value of the DeFi, create diversified investment portfolios and generate substantial financial returns for users, and become the entrance to the future of financial services. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dego Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dego Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dego Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

