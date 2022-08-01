DeHive (DHV) Reaches Market Cap of $658,667.79

DeHive (DHV) traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. One DeHive coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000711 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DeHive has a total market capitalization of $658,667.79 and $88,616.00 worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DeHive has traded up 17.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004360 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.21 or 0.00625815 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00016657 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001767 BTC.

DeHive Profile

DeHive’s total supply is 5,614,361 coins and its circulating supply is 4,019,375 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance.

DeHive Coin Trading

