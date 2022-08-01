Delek Logistics Partners, LP (DKL) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 3rd

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.985 per share by the oil and gas producer on Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 3rd. This is a positive change from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98.

Delek Logistics Partners has a payout ratio of 56.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Delek Logistics Partners to earn $6.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.4%.

Delek Logistics Partners Stock Up 3.9 %

Delek Logistics Partners stock opened at $55.14 on Monday. Delek Logistics Partners has a 52-week low of $38.13 and a 52-week high of $58.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 2.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delek Logistics Partners

Delek Logistics Partners ( NYSE:DKL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. Delek Logistics Partners had a negative return on equity of 158.89% and a net margin of 22.27%. The company had revenue of $206.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Delek Logistics Partners will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 15.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 195,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,613,000 after buying an additional 26,425 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,835 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after acquiring an additional 19,430 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,436 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,835 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. 10.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Delek Logistics Partners Company Profile

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Pipelines and Transportation, Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling, and Investment in Pipeline Joint Ventures. The Pipelines and Transportation segment includes pipelines, trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering, crude oil intermediate and refined products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler, El Dorado, and Big Spring refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

