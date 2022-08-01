Desjardins Increases iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Price Target to C$78.00

iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Desjardins from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on IAFNF. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on iA Financial from C$77.00 to C$81.50 in a report on Monday. CIBC downgraded iA Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on iA Financial from C$86.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities boosted their target price on iA Financial from C$81.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on iA Financial from C$92.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.50.

iA Financial Stock Performance

IAFNF remained flat at $49.84 during trading hours on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.34. iA Financial has a 52-week low of $45.27 and a 52-week high of $66.61.

iA Financial Company Profile

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

