Desktop Metal (DM) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect Desktop Metal to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Desktop Metal has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.03). Desktop Metal had a negative net margin of 173.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.59%. The business had revenue of $43.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.53 million. On average, analysts expect Desktop Metal to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Desktop Metal Price Performance
Shares of NYSE DM opened at $2.13 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.33. Desktop Metal has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $9.82.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Desktop Metal
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com raised Desktop Metal to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Desktop Metal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.
About Desktop Metal
Desktop Metal, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; and Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber platform that offers a desktop 3D printer.
