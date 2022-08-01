Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Price Target to $315.00

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $311.00 to $315.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential downside of 3.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on MOH. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $356.00 to $366.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $345.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $308.00 to $301.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $390.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $345.00.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

MOH opened at $327.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $286.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $304.11. Molina Healthcare has a 52-week low of $244.75 and a 52-week high of $350.19.

Insider Activity

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.21. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 32.97%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Molina Healthcare will post 17.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total value of $61,588.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,657 shares in the company, valued at $5,129,356.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Molina Healthcare

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,143,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 580,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,684 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 284,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,504,000 after acquiring an additional 22,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 9,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Molina Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.