Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “£120” Price Target for AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) received a £120 ($144.58) price target from analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.67% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. set a £120 ($144.58) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a £115 ($138.55) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a £120 ($144.58) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 9,800 ($118.07) price objective on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of £106.13 ($127.86).

AstraZeneca Price Performance

Shares of AZN stock traded down GBX 98 ($1.18) during midday trading on Monday, reaching £107.46 ($129.47). 1,207,754 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,247,452. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is £105.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 9,925.81. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of GBX 8,029 ($96.73) and a 1-year high of £112.90 ($136.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.06, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of £166.51 billion and a PE ratio of -182.76.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

