DeversiFi Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $435,573.00 (DVF)

DeversiFi (DVF) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 1st. DeversiFi has a total market capitalization of $33.22 million and approximately $435,573.00 worth of DeversiFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DeversiFi has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. One DeversiFi coin can now be bought for $1.38 or 0.00006596 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004338 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.70 or 0.00614629 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001638 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002202 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00016312 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001739 BTC.
DeversiFi Profile
DeversiFi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,147,148 coins. The Reddit community for DeversiFi is https://reddit.com/r/Deversifi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeversiFi’s official Twitter account is @deversifi.
Buying and Selling DeversiFi
