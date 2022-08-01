Diageo (LON:DGE) Given a GBX 3,000 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,000 ($36.14) price target on Diageo (LON:DGE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DGE. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,430 ($41.33) to GBX 5,040 ($60.72) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,500 ($54.22) price target on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,350 ($52.41) price target on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 4,100 ($49.40) price target on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 4,300 ($51.81) price target on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 4,106.67 ($49.48).

Diageo stock opened at GBX 3,901 ($47.00) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.58. Diageo has a 1 year low of GBX 3,282.50 ($39.55) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,110 ($49.52). The company has a market cap of £89.06 billion and a PE ratio of 2,986.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,615.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,708.36.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 46.82 ($0.56) per share. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous dividend of $29.36. This represents a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.81%.

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,741 ($45.07) per share, with a total value of £8,267.61 ($9,960.98). Insiders acquired 690 shares of company stock valued at $2,482,790 in the last ninety days.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

