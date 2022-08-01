Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Purchased by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the 1st quarter valued at $341,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Diageo by 1.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC bought a new position in Diageo during the first quarter valued at about $530,000. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the first quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, McGinn Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 13.7% in the first quarter. McGinn Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the period. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Price Performance

Shares of DEO opened at $191.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Diageo plc has a one year low of $166.24 and a one year high of $223.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Diageo Company Profile

A number of research firms have recently commented on DEO. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,250 ($51.20) to GBX 4,500 ($54.22) in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,400 ($53.01) to GBX 4,550 ($54.82) in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($54.22) to GBX 4,100 ($49.40) in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,230 ($38.92) to GBX 3,300 ($39.76) in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,146.67.

(Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.