Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,960,000 shares, a growth of 41.6% from the June 30th total of 2,090,000 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Diana Shipping Stock Up 8.0 %

NYSE DSX traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,955,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,732. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.88. Diana Shipping has a twelve month low of $3.31 and a twelve month high of $6.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $558.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.13.

Get Diana Shipping alerts:

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The shipping company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Diana Shipping had a net margin of 44.08% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The business had revenue of $64.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Diana Shipping will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Diana Shipping Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diana Shipping

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.03%. This is an increase from Diana Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Diana Shipping’s payout ratio is currently 72.99%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DSX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Diana Shipping by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 234,495 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 18,050 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Diana Shipping during the 4th quarter worth $187,000. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new position in Diana Shipping during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Diana Shipping during the 4th quarter worth $369,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Diana Shipping by 421.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 73,490 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 59,388 shares during the last quarter. 36.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DSX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Diana Shipping from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diana Shipping in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Diana Shipping in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.83.

Diana Shipping Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of April 13, 2022, it operated a fleet of 35 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, and 8 Panamax.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Diana Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diana Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.