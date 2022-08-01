DigiByte Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $14.28 Million (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. One DigiByte coin can currently be purchased for $0.0112 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DigiByte has traded up 13.6% against the U.S. dollar. DigiByte has a market capitalization of $173.31 million and $14.28 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000057 BTC.
- Primecoin (XPM) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000169 BTC.
- Quark (QRK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- Myriad (XMY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- X-HASH (XSH) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00006812 BTC.
- Monopoly Millionaire Control (MMC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001114 BTC.
About DigiByte
DigiByte (CRYPTO:DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 15,536,476,473 coins. The official website for DigiByte is www.digibyte.io. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DigiByte is /r/Digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com.
DigiByte Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for DigiByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigiByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.