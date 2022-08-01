DINGO TOKEN (DINGO) Market Cap Tops $311,332.51

DINGO TOKEN (DINGO) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. DINGO TOKEN has a total market cap of $311,332.51 and approximately $324.00 worth of DINGO TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DINGO TOKEN coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DINGO TOKEN has traded up 9.2% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004348 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.48 or 0.00615122 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001637 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002206 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00016205 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001749 BTC.
DINGO TOKEN Profile
DINGO TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @dingotoken.
