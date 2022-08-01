DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT) Short Interest Update

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 580,500 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the June 30th total of 754,800 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 61,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DRTT shares. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded DIRTT Environmental Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$1.85 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $2.25 to $1.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:DRTT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,497. DIRTT Environmental Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $4.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.06 and its 200 day moving average is $1.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DIRTT Environmental Solutions

DIRTT Environmental Solutions ( NASDAQ:DRTT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.11). DIRTT Environmental Solutions had a negative net margin of 46.10% and a negative return on equity of 132.21%. The company had revenue of $38.29 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DIRTT Environmental Solutions will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRTT. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its position in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 14.9% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 1,124,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 145,760 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 28.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 453,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 0.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,693,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,383,000 after acquiring an additional 32,207 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

About DIRTT Environmental Solutions

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for use in commercial spaces across various industries and businesses in the United States, Canada, internationally. Its ICE software interior construction software provides end-to-end integration, design, order engineering, manufacturing, and installation services.

