DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Short Interest Update

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,300 shares, a decline of 47.3% from the June 30th total of 108,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 444,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

DNB Bank ASA Price Performance

OTCMKTS DNBBY opened at $19.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $30.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.02. DNB Bank ASA has a 1 year low of $17.40 and a 1 year high of $25.91.

Get DNB Bank ASA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DNBBY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of DNB Bank ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from 203.00 to 225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. DNB Markets reduced their price target on shares of DNB Bank ASA from 248.00 to 238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays upped their target price on DNB Bank ASA from 178.00 to 184.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of DNB Bank ASA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on DNB Bank ASA from 190.00 to 200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.44.

DNB Bank ASA Company Profile

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers personal banking products and services, including savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; pet, home and property, travel, and personal insurance products, as well as insurance products for vehicles; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury activities; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

Featured Stories

