DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Receives $101.38 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $101.38.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $114.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird set a $60.00 target price on DocuSign in a research report on Monday, June 20th. UBS Group lowered their price target on DocuSign from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on DocuSign from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, William Blair lowered DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DocuSign

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in DocuSign by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in DocuSign in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Stock Performance

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $63.98 on Monday. DocuSign has a 12-month low of $55.86 and a 12-month high of $314.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.17 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.95.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.08). DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 17.17% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $588.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DocuSign will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

