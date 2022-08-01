DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) vs. Sparta Commercial Services (OTCMKTS:SRCO) Head to Head Analysis

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) and Sparta Commercial Services (OTCMKTS:SRCO – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DoorDash and Sparta Commercial Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DoorDash $4.89 billion 5.17 -$468.00 million ($1.53) -47.01 Sparta Commercial Services $260,000.00 8.13 -$2.30 million N/A N/A

Sparta Commercial Services has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DoorDash.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DoorDash -9.97% -11.29% -8.02% Sparta Commercial Services -2,012.23% N/A -690.34%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.6% of DoorDash shares are held by institutional investors. 15.5% of DoorDash shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Sparta Commercial Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

DoorDash has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sparta Commercial Services has a beta of 0.21, indicating that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for DoorDash and Sparta Commercial Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DoorDash 0 10 13 1 2.63 Sparta Commercial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

DoorDash currently has a consensus price target of $139.24, indicating a potential upside of 93.82%. Given DoorDash’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe DoorDash is more favorable than Sparta Commercial Services.

Summary

DoorDash beats Sparta Commercial Services on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc. operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce. The company was formerly known as Palo Alto Delivery Inc. and changed its name to DoorDash, Inc. in 2015. DoorDash, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Sparta Commercial Services

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc., a technology company, develops, markets, and manages business websites and mobile applications for smartphones and tablets under the iMobileApp name. It offers mobile applications for agriculture dealerships, racetracks, private clubs, country clubs, restaurants, and grocery stores. The company also owns and manages websites, which sell on-demand motorcycle, recreational vehicle, power-sport vehicle, and truck title history reports for consumers, retail dealers, auction houses, insurance companies, and banks/finance companies; and designs, launches, maintains, and hosts websites for businesses. In addition, it offers an equipment-leasing product for local and state agencies that helps to finance their essential equipment needs, including police motorcycles, cruisers, buses, fire trucks, and EMS equipment. Further, the company provides a range of hemp-derived cannabinol products through newworldhealthcbd.com. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is based in New York, New York.

