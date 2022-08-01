Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.00-$5.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.60 billion-$1.64 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.65 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on DORM. Stephens dropped their target price on Dorman Products to $97.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. MKM Partners started coverage on Dorman Products in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Dorman Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on Dorman Products from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th.

Dorman Products Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of DORM stock opened at $101.09 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.21. Dorman Products has a fifty-two week low of $88.43 and a fifty-two week high of $122.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 0.52.

Insider Activity at Dorman Products

Dorman Products ( NASDAQ:DORM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.02). Dorman Products had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm had revenue of $417.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dorman Products will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael Kealey sold 10,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.83, for a total transaction of $1,027,559.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,682.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DORM. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 16,762 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,146 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,638 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,962 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,185 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

