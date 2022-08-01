Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.40-2.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $590-630 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $581.15 million.

NYSE:PLOW traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.92. The stock had a trading volume of 87,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,154. Douglas Dynamics has a one year low of $27.80 and a one year high of $45.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 2.76. The company has a market cap of $730.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.86 and its 200-day moving average is $32.79.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $102.60 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Douglas Dynamics will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 105.45%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Douglas Dynamics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLOW. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,946 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Douglas Dynamics by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,992 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Douglas Dynamics by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,780 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Douglas Dynamics by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,125 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 4,460 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Douglas Dynamics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 32,297 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

