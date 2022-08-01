Dragonchain Market Capitalization Hits $7.88 Million (DRGN)

Dragonchain (DRGN) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. Over the last week, Dragonchain has traded 24.9% higher against the US dollar. Dragonchain has a total market capitalization of $7.88 million and approximately $39,984.00 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dragonchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0212 or 0.00000093 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23,043.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004363 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004356 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004439 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003784 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002229 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00128469 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00032077 BTC.
- Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004330 BTC.
Dragonchain Profile
DRGN is a coin. It launched on December 1st, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 coins and its circulating supply is 370,774,090 coins. The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dragonchain’s official website is dragonchain.com. Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchaingang and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Dragonchain
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragonchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dragonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
