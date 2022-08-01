Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) Shares Down 7.3%

Shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) traded down 7.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.75 and last traded at $23.79. 1,810 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 331,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.65.

Dril-Quip Trading Down 6.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $824.66 million, a PE ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.26.

Get Dril-Quip alerts:

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $93.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.88 million. Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 26.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Dril-Quip

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dril-Quip

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Bird sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, VP James C. Webster sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $251,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 48,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,435.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Bird sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,474,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,699,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,467,000 after acquiring an additional 350,315 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Dril-Quip by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,627,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,783,000 after buying an additional 235,177 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Dril-Quip by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,606,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,991,000 after buying an additional 24,259 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Dril-Quip by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,517,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,690,000 after buying an additional 345,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Dril-Quip by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,148,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,895,000 after buying an additional 193,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

About Dril-Quip

(Get Rating)

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dril-Quip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dril-Quip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.